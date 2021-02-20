A case for smart, sustainable business growth

Business growth

Our business models should be centred on sustainable practices that contribute to the overall well-being of the society while giving value to shareholders.

Photo credit: Pool

By  JANE KARUKU

Just 10 years shy of the 2030 target for the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it’s an opportune time to look back at the commitments made five years ago by the UN, governments and non-state actors to eradicate extreme poverty across the world.

