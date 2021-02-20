A case for smart, sustainable business growth

Just 10 years shy of the 2030 target for the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it’s an opportune time to look back at the commitments made five years ago by the UN, governments and non-state actors to eradicate extreme poverty across the world.

Last year, it was noted that progress towards the realisation of the SDGs was slow and as a result, the year 2020 was declared a decade for all major players to initiate ambitious actions to deliver the goals by the year 2030.

Unfortunately, 2020 was a difficult year for individuals, businesses and governments as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic compounded the challenges we face, including negative effects of climate change, high levels of unemployment especially in Sub-Saharan Africa and rising food insecurity.

There’s scientific evidence that overexploitation of natural resources, as well as pollution of our environment, has caused loss of wildlife habitats, heightened animal–human conflict and facilitated transmission of zoonotic diseases.

I would like to believe with the lessons that nature has taught us over the years, we now know that reckless exploitation of our planet threatens our collective future and that of our children. For businesses, it not only affects our relationship with stakeholders, but lso our bottom line.

Business models

We have to ensure our business models are centred on sustainable practices that contribute to the overall well-being of the society while giving value to shareholders.

Sustainability is now equated to smart business and our customers and shareholders are now more than ever demanding that we operate our businesses in a more sustainable manner. We must, therefore, align our business operations with social expectations and aspirations, driven by the realization that we cannot build profitable businesses in communities that are not themselves thriving.

When we are not conscious of the effects of our actions as businesses, we contribute to environmental degradation and social injustices such as forced labour and inequality.

When we put appropriate measures in place to ensure we are meeting our sustainability targets, we help combat these challenges and drive our businesses to success.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) reported last year that there is an increased understanding and adoption of SDGs in Kenya. Companies have taken deliberate steps to mainstream the goals in their business models, strategies and operations hence providing robust market-based sustainability solutions to deliver the SDGs.

Kepsa also recognised Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) commitments, best practices and innovative efforts around the implementation of SDGs in Kenya.

10-year action plan

We are the only company in Kenya tracking 13 out of the 17 goals. We are proof that through sacrifice, hard work, unpopular decisions and commitment, we can achieve the 2030 SDG targets.

As a responsible corporate citizen, we are constantly evaluating our achievements and strategically looking at where we desire to be in the future. This is what informed the launch of our 10-year action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress that will help create a more inclusive and sustainable world.

We must all become a driving force for social, environmental and economic progress in order to transform the world and inspire positive change. Undeniably, this is the decade for recommitment, realignment and more action for the realisation of the Sustainable Development targets.