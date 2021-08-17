With political goodwill, honesty we can achieve gender equality, equity

Gender equality

An illustration of gender equity. Parliament can create laws to ensure gender balance without having to amend the Constitution, says Njeri Rugene.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

There is no denying it: Kenya has been placed in an election mood and indications are that we are likely to remain engaged in that manner for a year with the political situation heating up as the 2022 General Election draws near.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.