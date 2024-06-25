Mutua: Protests: Respect civil rights

The past few days have been marred by widespread protests against the Finance Bill 2024. In response to these demonstrations, which have been visibly peaceful and unarmed, the police have resorted to excessive force.

Live bullets have been fired, tear gas deployed, and water cannons used against the protesters. Despite numerous calls, the authorities have flagrantly disregarded citizens’ right to peacefully protest, picket, and petition public authorities, as enshrined in Article 37 of the Kenyan Constitution.

Tragically, these protests have already claimed the lives of two young Kenyans: 29-year-old Rex Maina and 21-year-old Evan Kiratu. Medical teams during one of the protest days reported to have attended to over 200 cases and referred 50 serious injuries for further treatment.

In addition to the violence, there have been alarming reports of abductions. Kenyans online are demanding the release of their abducted comrades, with over five cases reported so far. CCTV footage has captured heavily armed officers arresting citizens, even in the dead of night. This contravenes every citizen's constitutional right not to be deprived of freedom arbitrarily or without just cause.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), whose mandate includes investigating deaths and injuries caused by police and police misconduct, has urged citizens to report such incidents. Various human rights organisations and the Law Society of Kenya have condemned these violations. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire.

Kenyans have long fought for their freedoms. Yet, there have been troubling reports of suppression, with trending hashtags being suppressed and social media accounts disappearing. This crackdown on fundamental freedoms is unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned.