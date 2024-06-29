Celebrating the life of a dedicated journalist

Laston Mutegi Njau, who died on Friday, was a stalwart of journalism, a colleague whose presence in the lives of those he worked with was marked by unwavering dedication, profound integrity, and an unyielding commitment to the truth.

Integrity and fearlessness have always been key defining characteristics of a true journalist. During the era when Mutegi embarked on his journalism journey, those who embraced and exemplified these values in their daily news beats stood out from the crowd. Such qualities were essential for survival in the challenging landscape we operated in, shaped by a repressive political establishment that showed little regard for press freedom.

I first met Mutegi at the University of Nairobi in the early 1970s. We were both undergraduate students; he studied Education, and I pursued Arts. Our halls of residence were only a few metres apart, and I frequently ran into him while visiting high school friends who lived in the same hall. This is how our friendship began, and over time, I got to know his jovial, adventurous, sometimes boisterous, yet always amiable nature.

Little did we know then that our paths would converge again at Nation House, on Tom Mboya Street, which housed the operations the Daily and Sunday Nation newspapers as well as Taifa Leo. Dingy, cramped and noisy, it wasn’t much of a place, but produced first-class journalism. The editor-in-chief then was Joe Rodrigues, with Joe Kadhi as the Managing Editor, Phillip Ochieng Chief Sub-editor, Joseph Karimi News Editor, and George Mbugguss as the Taifa editor.

It was while working with these luminaries that Mutegi forged a distinguished career, starting as a reporter and later progressing to become an investigative editor and writer, ultimately ascending to the position of news editor.

In the newsroom, he was more than just a journalist; he was a formidable presence. But beyond his professional rigour, he had a multifaceted persona. He could be genial and warm, a delightful companion whose humour and camaraderie lifted spirits in the newsroom. Yet, he was also known for his impatience, dismissiveness, and curt responses, especially when confronting jokers, as we commonly referred to journalists with a questionable sense of duty, or handling would-be news sources..





One afternoon, while I was seated at the sub-editors’ desk, struggling to decipher dense text, his loud, raspy voice shattered my concentration. “Why are you calling us?” I heard him say. “Contact the fire station or the police.” Evidently, someone had telephoned the news desk where Mutegi sat, to report a fire incident. The caller, clearly unaware of his error, became the target of Mutegi’s verbal onslaught for his folly, so to speak.





But such idiosyncrasies didn’t define his full measure. He stood out more for his indefatigable spirit, supreme confidence, critical mind, hard-nosed relentless pursuit of stories, sharp interviewing skills and an incredible knowledge of local politics. And whether it was investigative reporting or covering breaking news, he was the go-to journalist for any intricate issue that demanded scrutiny. His ability to unravel complexities, extract critical information from the subjects he interviewed earned him the respect of peers. Those on the wrong side of the table felt the weight of his uncompromising probing style.

As the news editor at the Nation, Mutegi mentored numerous journalists, some of whom went on to carve out their own niche in the industry. As our careers progressed, I transitioned into a managerial role as the Editorial Director. Mutegi’s unwavering support, as the news editor, was invaluable, and I relied on him greatly to uphold the Nation’s reputation for exceptional journalism.

Hands on deck

My reliance on him became apparent during a crucial general election cycle when, upon his request, I granted him permission to embark on a fully-sponsored six-week fellowship in the US for international students. This programme was highly coveted within the industry, and many of us yearned for such an opportunity.

This was a time when we needed all hands on deck, and I found myself scrambling to find a reliable pair of hands to manage the election coverage. The one person who could put my mind at ease was thousands of miles away. It was four weeks after his departure when I consulted internally and swiftly reached out to the fellowship organisers. Mutegi interrupted his study tour, flew back, rallied his team, and got to work. That was Mutegi — remarkably agile and dependable.

Mutegi’s journey in media didn’t conclude with print journalism. In later years, he seamlessly transitioned into broadcast media, continuing to captivate and enlighten audiences with the same unwavering dedication and professionalism that defined his entire career.

We celebrate his legacy as an outstanding journalist, a mentor to many, and a cherished friend to those fortunate enough to have known him. While we deeply mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life lived with passion, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to his calling — journalism.