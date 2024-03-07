Which doctor?

What would you do if you found out that your wife, not only had an affair, but she got pregnant out of it, procured an unsafe abortion, and in the process lost her womb, and now you two cannot have children together?

In this episode, Pauline Ongaji speaks to Julius Omungala, a 54-year-old businessman from Eshikomere village in Kakamega County and his wife Monica as they recount how things unfolded and the emotional and psychological implications that it had on them.



