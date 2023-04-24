Where is my son? – Mother in pain and agony two years later

Mwenda Mbijiwe, a security consultant, disappeared on June 12, 2021, without trace. Since then it’s been agony and pain for the family. His mother Jane Gatwiri and younger brother Nicholas Bundi seem to be the only ones actively involved in the search, even as security agents dither. Forty eight days before she marks the second year since Mwenda went missing, Jane says it’s time for closure; the family yearns to see him either dead or alive…