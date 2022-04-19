What it would take to have a female Deputy President
Women have the potential to be running mates for presidential aspirants. Article 27(8) of the Constitution on two-thirds gender principle gives women a legal backing to demand for inclusion in the Executive. But the question of whether they have economic and social capital compounded with cultural orders box women into a meshed corner. Is their a party or Presidential aspirant gender conscious enough to settle for a woman and lead the way in getting them out of the corner?
