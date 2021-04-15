Welcome to This Being Human
This Being Human is a new podcast by the Aga Khan Museum. In every episode, host Abdul-Rehman Malik interviews an incredible person at the top of their game on Muslim art, culture, history, and society. They'll explore everything from prayer and pilgrimage, politics and pop culture, love and education, feminism, and film, sports and music, and so much more.
Through deep, thoughtful conversation, this one-of-a-kind podcast hopes to bridge divides, dispel myths, and learn things we didn’t know about the kaleidoscope of the Muslim experience.
This Being Human is produced by Antica Productions. The Museum wishes to thank Nadir and Shabin Mohamed for their leadership support to develop and produce This Being Human.