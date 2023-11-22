The Pension Scheme that doubles your money

In this episode, host Kevin Maina engages in a dynamic conversation with esteemed guests, John Ndua, Investment Associate - Public Markets at Genghis Capital, and Kennedy Keli, the General Manager in charge of Pension Business at Liaison Group. Together, they delve into the intriguing world of pension schemes, unveiling the secrets of a scheme that has the potential to double your money. Listen in as the trio explores the intricacies of pension investments, offering valuable insights and expert perspectives on maximizing returns within the pension landscape.