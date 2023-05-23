The Gen Z money making and spending playbook
Gen Zs relationship with money has proven unconventional from previous generations: From digital monetization to a keen interest into the gig economy, the playbook used by Gen Z is far from the traditional, more convention means of earning a living
On this episode the trio, mitchelle, Jackie and Esther, debunk the many ways that Gen Zs are making money and some of their spending habits all the same.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.