Live Blog: Linturi, Namwamba, Machogu, Miano and Owalo face questioning by MPs

Audio

The Allure of Wealth

We go back in time to explore one of the men whose complacency led to one of the key decisions that eventually broke a country. We try to see Duncan Ndegwa through the common person’s eyes.

Executive Producers: Baraza Media Lab and Odipo Dev

Narrator: Odanga Madung

Line Producer: Martie Mtange

Technical production, recording, sound design, mix and master: Doris Onyango, Dan Aceda and Sunny Mwiti at SemaBOX

Writer and Director: Wanjiku Mwawuganga

Editor: Christine Mungai

Research: Patricia Andago, Wanjiku Mwawuganga and Christine Mungai

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.