Tackling shortage of menstrual products one school at a time
For many young girls in Kenya, properly managing a menstrual cycle with adequate sanitary products is a luxury. Research suggests that two out of three girls are unable to access menstrual products regularly. To fill this gap, over the years, various organizations have joined hands to provide and distribute menstrual products among most vulnerable girls. But even so, still lack of proper sanitary products remains an itchy issue among many
