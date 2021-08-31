Sportpesa: Death and tears

On Saturday, July 2, 2016 at around 10pm in Nairobi, a fresh university graduate, Paul Midega, sat down to watch the last football match of his life. This was the night the Euro cup semi final match between Italy and Germany was played. It was a big game pitting Europe’s giants in football.

Midega had taken out a huge bet of Sh80,000 on this game. The money was not his. He had diverted funds given to him by his elder brother to settle household bills. But Midega was sure he would return the money before anyone noticed it was gone.