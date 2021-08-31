Audio

Sportpesa: Death and tears

On Saturday, July 2, 2016 at around 10pm in Nairobi, a fresh university graduate, Paul Midega, sat down to watch the last football match of his life. This was the night the Euro cup semi final match between Italy and Germany was played. It was a big game pitting Europe’s giants in football.  

