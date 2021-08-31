Sportpesa: A gamblers' paradise

How does it feel to win Sh208 million? Can you imagine it?

Do you change your lifestyle immediately? Do you let the money sit in the bank for a day, a week, a month?

To more than six million gamblers at the height of Kenya's betting craze, winning the jackpot was the ultimate prize. This is where the big money is. The utopia of betting.

A Country of Gamblers had trouble getting jackpot winners to tell us their story. Until we found Cosmas Korir, the Sh208 million jackpot winner.

SportPesa’s Emily Gichuki hands over a dummy cheque of Sh208,733,618 to jackpot winner Cosmas Korir at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi on October 3, 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group