Sportpesa: A gamblers' paradise
How does it feel to win Sh208 million? Can you imagine it?
Do you change your lifestyle immediately? Do you let the money sit in the bank for a day, a week, a month?
To more than six million gamblers at the height of Kenya's betting craze, winning the jackpot was the ultimate prize. This is where the big money is. The utopia of betting.
A Country of Gamblers had trouble getting jackpot winners to tell us their story. Until we found Cosmas Korir, the Sh208 million jackpot winner.
In this episode, Korir opens up on the biggest moment of his life as we try to answer the question: were the wins real?
Listen to episode one, episode two and episode three