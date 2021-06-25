Righteous anger by Amani
This “men and their hustle” series has made me realise that I have a lot of unresolved anger. In my journey of living truthfully, these are my musings on anger.
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.