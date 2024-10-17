Part 1: Why more Kenyans turn to preachers and medicine men for healing

In this episode, host Dr. Diana Wangari dives into the rising trend of Kenyans turning away from conventional healthcare and seeking alternative healing from preachers and traditional medicine men. She is joined by two insightful guests: Harriet Ngok, founder of Harriet Botanicals, who sheds light on the resurgence of traditional healing practices, and Beatrice Kairu, a health economist, who discusses the economic and systemic factors driving this shift. Together, they explore the implications of this trend on public health, trust in healthcare systems and the intersection of spirituality, tradition and modern medicine in Kenya