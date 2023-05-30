Office romance: The good and the bad
Office romance has been described as a romantic relationship that sparks between two individuals working in an organization, with similar or different classification.
On this episode Namasaka, Jackie and Esther, look into the pros and cons of sparking romance with a colleague. do relationships of this nature flourish or are they destined for failure.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.