Navigating Black Tax During the Festive Season
In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Jackline Macharia, and Esther Nyandoro come together to explore the intricate layers of black tax.
Tune in as the hosts discuss the generational aspects of financial responsibility, spanning from the expectations placed on young adults to the dynamics of supporting extended family members.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.