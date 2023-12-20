Navigating Black Tax During the Festive Season

In this episode, hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Jackline Macharia, and Esther Nyandoro come together to explore the intricate layers of black tax.

Tune in as the hosts discuss the generational aspects of financial responsibility, spanning from the expectations placed on young adults to the dynamics of supporting extended family members.





WhatsApp Image 2023-03-11 at 12.07.02 Photo credit: Nation Media Group