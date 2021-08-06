My breakup sent me to a psychiatric ward - Feat. Dannish Odongo

In this episode, Dannish Odongo shares how the end of a relationship broke his mind and spirit. He speaks candidly about his battle with anxiety after a hurtful revelation during their break up!

Listen, share and feedback!

Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.