My breakup sent me to a psychiatric ward - Feat. Dannish Odongo
In this episode, Dannish Odongo shares how the end of a relationship broke his mind and spirit. He speaks candidly about his battle with anxiety after a hurtful revelation during their break up!
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.