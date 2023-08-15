Money Moves: Navigating Instant Gratification in Your Financial Journey
In this episode of "Money Moves," your host Brian George takes you on a captivating exploration of the dynamic relationship between instant gratification and effective planning and budgeting. We all know that feeling—the urge to splurge on something exciting right now, even if it means sacrificing our long-term financial goals. But fear not, in this episode you learn that it's possible to indulge your desires while still staying on track financially.
FiLit is an audio-visual podcast that seeks to provide a platform for Financial Literacy and Personal Finance. The Podcast hosts guests who discuss debt management, savings, investment opportunities, planning for retirement, tax education and many more topics that revolve around prudence with money and growing wealth. This weekly podcast is hosted by Brian George, Business Journalist at Nation Media Group. Produced and edited by Kevin Maina.