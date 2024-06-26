In this episode of "Mixed Signals: Recognizing When They're Just Not That Into You," hosts Mitchell Namasaka and Jackie Macharia dive into the confusing world of dating and relationships. Joined by special guest David, they explore the subtle signs and behaviors that indicate a lack of interest. Learn how to decode mixed signals and avoid the pitfalls of misinterpreting someone’s intentions. Tune in to gain clarity and confidence in recognizing when it's time to move on.