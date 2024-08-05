Miss Earth Kenya: The beauty pageant saving the planet
In this episode, hosts Jacky and Sheryll sit down with Miss Fire Kenya, Miss Air Kenya, and Miss Water Kenya to discuss the impactful initiatives of Miss Earth Kenya. They explore how this unique beauty pageant goes beyond glamour, championing environmental sustainability and community projects. The guests share their personal journeys, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of advocating for ecological causes. They also delve into how young Kenyans can get involved in environmental activism. Tune in for an inspiring conversation on beauty with a purpose, and how these remarkable women are contributing to a greener Kenya.
