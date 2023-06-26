Meet Kenya's 21st Century widow
For decades, poverty and injustice have been part and parcel of the lives of widows and their dependents; they have shed tears for the trauma they suffer at the hands of in-laws, cruel neighbors and even politicians.
Even though some communities still follow conservative traditions that deny widows their rights, the Amalo group is proof that an informed widow can help end oppressive cultures.
