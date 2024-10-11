Is the stock market still a way to make money?

Disenfranchised and battered by a decade of disappointing returns, little to no listings and falling share prices, many investors have lost faith in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and no longer see the stock market as a place to make money. But is it time for a rethink? Wesley Manambo, Standard Investment Bank (SIB) Senior Research Associate, takes on the dilemma.

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 3, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.