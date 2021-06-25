I lost my first business

I have a conversation with a visiting Zimbabwean, Simbarashe Mabasha, who is trying to break into the African Market. He shares his failures, successes and ambition.

Simba also gives us an insight on how to widen our scope on African Markets and how to raise capital through trade.

