How time directly influences your investments

Left alone, invested cash will grow in leap and bounds as compounding works its magic. However, many lack the patience, losing out on the gains of just staying at bay. Purity Wanjiru, Research Analyst-Financial Markets & Investments at Abojani Investments discussed the psychology of patience in investing and the power of compound interest

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 3, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.