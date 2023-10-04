Audio

He served me 'njugu' and 'strungi' on our first date

In this episode of "Speaking of Gen Z," hosts Jackie Macharia, Esther Nyadoro, and Mitchelle Namasaka dive into the intriguing world of solo dates and explore the ideal date plans tailored for Gen Z. To shed light on this topic, they're joined by the wonderful guest, Rukia Bulle, who brings her unique perspective and experiences to the discussion.

speaking of genz promo poster podcast
WhatsApp Image 2023-03-11 at 12.07.02
Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina. 

In the headlines