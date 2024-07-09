Gen Z self-care on a budget post 'maandamanos'
In this episode of "Speaking of Gen Z," hosts Mitchell Namasaka and Jackie Macharia delve into essential self-care tips for Gen Zs navigating the aftermath of the nationwide protests. They discuss affordable and practical strategies to manage stress, maintain mental health, and foster resilience during these turbulent times. Tune in for insightful conversations on balancing activism with self-care, featuring real-life stories and expert advice tailored for the Gen Z community.
