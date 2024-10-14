Does it still make sense to buy dollars ?

The Kenyan shilling has shed its lack-lustre display from last year, to record gains against the US dollar and other major world currencies. As the shilling becomes ‘great again’ is there a case for buying/investing in dollars? Senior Portfolio Manager at Jubilee Asset Management Limited Cliff Bakashaba probes.

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 3, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.