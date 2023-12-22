Chronicles of Those Who Stopped Going Home for Christmas
In this episode , host Sylvia Muia welcomes Wangu Kanuri, author of the compelling piece on why some individuals choose to forego the traditional journey of going home for Christmas.
This episode features heartfelt narratives from three women who bravely share their personal journeys and the reasons behind their decision to break away from the tradition of celebrating Christmas with their families.
Dive into the artistry of intentional living with "The Life Craft Podcast," proudly brought to you by Nation's Lifestyle Hub. Hosted by the insightful Sylvia Muia, this podcast serves as your compass for navigating the vast landscape of lifestyle choices and crafting a life that resonates with purpose and fulfillment.