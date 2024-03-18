Buy now, Pay later-The A to Z of consumer credit

In this episode of Make Money podcast, we delve into the pros and cons of consumer credit through the lens of the Buy Now Pay Later movement. We discuss this trend, which has gained popularity in the purchase of electronics and consumer durables, with Lipa Later Country Manager, Claudine Gakundi

