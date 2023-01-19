As Kibochi exit nears, what should Kenyans expect?

The KDF Act stipulates that a Chief of Defence forces (CDF) and the three serving commanders of the Army, Air Force and Navy shall serve a single term of four years or retire upon attainment of the retirement age, whichever comes first.

By May next year, General Robert Kibochi will have attained both, meaning that a new CDF will likely be installed.

On this episode of Nation Reports, listen as NMG reporters Laillah Mohammed and Mary Wambui discuss the intrigues around his retirement, and who may come next.