University Dress Codes
In this episode , hosts Mitchelle Namasaka, Esther Nyandoro, and Kevin Maina explore the complex world of university dress codes from one campus to another.
Join the trio as they explore how some universities have strict rules about what students can wear, while others give students the freedom to express themselves through their clothing.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.