Ruto scores C, Gachagua D in Infotrak performance rating

President William Ruto has received a rating of C or 52 per cent in Infotrak's latest opinion poll, an improvement from a rating of D (47 per cent) in December 2023.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua scored a grade of D or 48 percent, an improvement from his last grade of E at 36 percent.

The overall performance of President Ruto’s 22 Cabinet Secretaries was also ranked at 67 percent, an improvement from an average grade of D at 43 percent that they scored in the last opinion poll. This was followed by the Opposition (62 percent) and National Assembly (53 percent).