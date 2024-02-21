Rush to deadline: A look at finishing touches to Kelvin Kiptum's new house
By Loise Wangui and Bernard Rotich
Engineers dispatched by the government are about to finish the home of late world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum.
President William Ruto ordered that the three-bedroom house be completed before his burial.
The family of the late world record holder settled on a four-acre farm he had bought in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County, where he was planning to construct his home as his final resting place.