WhatsApp group members flock assembly as MCA faces inquiry over 'offensive' chat

By Martin Mwaura

Members of the 'Murang'a County Politics' WhatsApp group accompanied Kanyenya-ini Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Grace "City' Nduta to a hearing over a comment she made on the group's chat.

Nduta had landed herself in trouble after making a post allegedly criticising her colleagues for failing in their oversight role, in what she described as misplaced priorities following a heated county assembly debate on Murang'a government performance.

"Your MCAs have failed. The MCAs have not been squeezed, they have squeezed themselves. Read part of the statement.

Addressing the Murang'a County Powers and Privileges Committee chaired by Speaker Johnson Mukuha, Nduta said Majority Leader Kibe wa Sarry and his deputy Liz Muthoni tried to intimidate her after the debate.

"It is on record that Kinyona MCA Liz Mbugua and Kibe wa Sarry made threats against me through my phone on the material day," she revealed as she was grilled by the 10-member committee.

Other MCAs who spoke accused Nduta of disrespect, saying her comments could give the public a negative impression of their performance.

Nduta's supporters who accompanied her to the hearing said the MCA was right to express her views, which could lead to the revamping of the ailing health sector.

Mukuha said the committee would hold a meeting after the plenary session and issue its verdict after a period of 14 days.

Also read: