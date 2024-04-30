Ruto visits Maai Mahiu after tragedy, orders KDF to join search for victims
President William Ruto visited the site of the Maai Mahiu tragedy where at least 48 people lost their lives to floods.
President Ruto announced that people living in areas mapped as being at risk of flooding and landslides will be ordered out from tomorrow to save lives, adding that the State will find them alternative accommodation.
He also directed the military to join rescuers in the search for victims.
Affected families will be supported by the government, he said, though he did not provide specifics on what the support entails.