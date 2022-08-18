Ruto meets US senator who nudged Uhuru-Raila handshake

A United States delegation on Thursday met Kenya's top political players after last week's General Election where William Ruto was declared President-elect.

The US delegation led by Congressman Chris Coons separately met Ruto, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and later President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

The US senator is credited for urging President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to have a dialogue after the 2017 presidential election debacle.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman was among those accompanying the American delegation.



