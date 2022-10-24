Ruto: Kalonzo rejected my job offer
President William Ruto yesterday said he offered Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka a stake in his government, which he declined.
Speaking at a thanksgiving service at African Inland Church in Kitui, President Ruto intimated that he tried to reach out to Mr Musyoka after winning the August 9 polls.
"If you would recall, I said if God makes it possible for me to win the elections, I would look for my brother Stephen and integrate him into the government. I want you all to know that I have looked for him and invited him to join me in government, but he told me he wants to try his hand in the opposition," he said.
President Ruto added that he is still willing to work with Mr Musyoka acknowledging the important role the opposition plays in oversight.