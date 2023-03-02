Price of 6kg cooking gas cylinders will drop to Sh500 in June - Ruto

President William Ruto has announced that the government will subsidise the cost of the 6kg gas cylinder by Sh2,000.

Currently, a 6kg cylinder costs about Ksh2,800, and with the subsidy, the price will fall to about Ksh500 in the next financial year beginning July this year.

This is in line with the government’s plan to increase the use of clean energy and reduce the use of fuel wood.

The President, who was speaking at the relaunch of the 15-year-old Women Enterprise Fund in Nairobi, also announced that 8 per cent VAT on gas will be removed. This will equally bring the prices of the product down significantly.