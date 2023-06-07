President Ruto presides over National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park

President Ruto presides over National Prayer Breakfast at Safari ParkLIVE
Hundreds of leaders and guests have gathered at the Safari Park Hotel for this year's National Prayer Breakfast led by President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.
Members of Parliament (MPs), including those from the opposition, are among the leaders in attendance.
The Azimio la Umoja Coalition said in a statement yesterday that its principals led by Mr Raila Odinga will skip the event, but revealed that opposition MPs are free to attend.