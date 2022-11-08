MPs vet Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome

Mr Japheth Koome, President William Ruto’s nominee for Inspector-General of Police, is facing a parliamentary vetting committee amid a standoff between the government and the opposition Azimio coalition over a solution to extra-judicial killings by the police.

Mr Koome is appearing before the joint Committee of the National Assembly on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations, where he will answer questions on his suitability.

The vetting comes when President Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga have locked horns over the ongoing investigation on extra-judicial killings, with the ODM leader asking the government to consider services of foreign detectives to help investigate unresolved murders of prominent Kenyans including former ICT manager at IEBC Chris Msando and businessman Jacob Juma.

Mr Koome could also face tough questions over his past in the National Police Service, especially when he served as the Nairobi regional police commander.

Kenyans were given 10 days to submit memoranda to Parliament on his suitability for appointment to the position.