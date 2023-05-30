MPs vet CBK Governor nominee Kamau Thugge

Legislators are vetting CBK Governor nominee Dr Kamau Thugge at the Parliament Building in Nairobi.

He revealed that he is worth Sh450 million. His wealth consists of an apartment in Westlands, a house in Mombasa, a plot of land in Ridgeways estate on Kiambu Road and another parcel in Thika Greens, as well as company shares and cash equivalents.

When quizzed about the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal, he said he is innocent and is now a State witness.

"I was wrongly accused, that is why the DPP freed me of all the charges and I turned State witness. I am still a State witness and I follow the law as required."