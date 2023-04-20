Millie Odhiambo calls for life imprisonment for leaking partner's private photos

Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has fired a warning shot at people who leak private photos of their partners on social media platforms in a bid to embarrass them, especially those who target national leaders.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on sexual harassment, Ms Odhiambo said the House should come up with a law to ensure that perpetrators of such acts face the harshest punishment.

"I don't support the death penalty, but if I did, I would support the death penalty for such people, but since I don't support the death penalty, I think we need to enhance the sentencing to life imprisonment," she said.

Ms Odhiambo added that those who shame other people on the internet should think about the collateral damage of their actions.

"At least if you are not bothered about that person (the victim), have mercy on their children," She said.

Consensual or not, posting of nudity is an offence under the Computer Misuse & Cybercrimes Act, which specifically provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine of Sh200,000.