Linturi: Food prices to drop by end of February

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary(CS) Mithika Linturi has announced that maize flour prices will drop by the end of February.



Speaking in Mombasa, CS Linturi assured Kenyans that the government has employed long-term and short-term measures to mitigate the high food prices.



"We have made an announcement that we are going to import maize and rice, we are not doing it because we want but the projections are so bad that if we do not do it our people will die for lack of food,” he said.