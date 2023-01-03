Linturi: Food prices to drop by end of February
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary(CS) Mithika Linturi has announced that maize flour prices will drop by the end of February.
Speaking in Mombasa, CS Linturi assured Kenyans that the government has employed long-term and short-term measures to mitigate the high food prices.
"We have made an announcement that we are going to import maize and rice, we are not doing it because we want but the projections are so bad that if we do not do it our people will die for lack of food,” he said.
CS Linturi added that the government's plan to grow food on idle public land coupled with imports will drive down the cost of putting ugali on the table.
"I want to commit that by the end of February, the cost of maize flour and rice would have come down," he said.
CS Linturi was in Mombasa for a fact-finding mission where he paid a courtesy call to Crown Foods EPZ at Shimazi and later toured Chai Trading Company in Miritini area.