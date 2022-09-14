Light moment as young boy steals the show at judges' swearing-in
It was all smiles at state House Wednesday when a young boy in the company of Justice Joel Ngugi, who had just been sworn in, rushed to join him for a photo op with President William Ruto.
The young boy could not resist the urge to follow Justice Ngugi on stage as he was about to take an official photo with the President.
This was during the swearing-in ceremony of six judges that were previously rejected by former President Uhuru Kenyatta. The six -- Justices Korir Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Joel Ngugi, Makori Evans Kiago and Judith Omange -- were sworn in at an event presided over by President Ruto.