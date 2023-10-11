Liberian ship runs aground near Mombasa port

By Anthony Kitimo

A Liberian cargo ship ran aground five kilometres from the Mombasa port on Tuesday.

The vessel, MSC Eagle F, is said to have developed mechanical problems while approaching Mombasa on Monday evening.

According to marine vessel finder, an online tracking site, the ship left Port Louis in Mauritius seven days ago and was expected to dock at Mombasa port on Monday.

A marine expert, Mr Andrew Mwangura, said the vessel might have developed mechanical problems since the engine was not running.

"We received information about the vessel running aground on Tuesday evening and already a number of tug boats are at the scene," said Mr Mwangura.

"We are waiting for official cause of drifting after investigation," he added.