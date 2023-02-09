Kenya and Eritrea agree to abolish visas

By Mercy Chelang'at

Kenya and Eritrea have agreed to abolish visa requirements for good, effective immediately.

In a joint press conference after bilateral talks between President William Ruto and Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki, the Kenyan leader said it was counter-productive to continue having hurdles for citizens of the continent at a time when they want to move and trade freely.

He also announced that Kenya will establish a diplomatic presence in Eritrea.

"The Ministry of Interior is directed to open an office of diplomatic representation in Asmara," Dr Ruto said on Thursday afternoon.

The leader's visit to Kenya also comes at a time when Eritrea is pitching to join the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad).

"There is no question about that. We are coming back to Igad," Mr Afwerki said.