Kawira Mwangaza denies receiving formal warning from EACC

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has come out to refute claims that she was served an official warning by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged contravention of Chapter 6 of the constitution.

Earlier reports indicated that the embattled Meru governor was on the EACC radar for various allegations touching on nepotism, conflict of interest, and irregular recruitment.

In a letter dated October 19, the EACC cites the governor for hiring her sisters as her aides and her husband Murega Baicu as the county youth patron and hustlers’ ambassador.