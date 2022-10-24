News

Kawira Mwangaza denies receiving formal warning from EACC

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has come out to refute claims that she was served an official warning by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged contravention of Chapter 6 of the constitution.

Earlier reports indicated that the embattled Meru governor was on the EACC radar for various allegations touching on nepotism, conflict of interest, and irregular recruitment.

In a letter dated October 19, the EACC cites the governor for hiring her sisters as her aides and her husband Murega Baicu as the county youth patron and hustlers’ ambassador.


