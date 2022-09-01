News

Justice Smokin Wanjala: What was the role of Venezuelans in maintaining IEBC servers?

Lawyer Mahat Somane, representing IEBC, had on Thursday testified that the role of the Venezuelans was to provide support and maintenance to the electoral agency's systems. 

Justice Smokin Wanjala has now asked IEBC's legal team to clarify what support and maintenance would entail. 

The judge also asked IEBC's lawyers to clarify how relevant voter turnout is in the attainment of the 50%+1 threshold by a candidate. 

